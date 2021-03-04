TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $6.44 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 327,556 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 507,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 174,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,771,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.96. 8,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,290. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $90.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

