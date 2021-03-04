TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $7.19 Million in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 533,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned 3.80% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 720,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,821,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 109,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

PSP traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,616. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $14.84.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

