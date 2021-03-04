TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New $11.36 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.91. The stock had a trading volume of 256,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,456. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

