TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New $129.70 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,538,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,703,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,224. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $51.58.

