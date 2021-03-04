TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New $133.73 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,044,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,729,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned 0.72% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 190,259 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,135,000 after purchasing an additional 165,516 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,613,000 after purchasing an additional 114,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,168,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.25. The stock had a trading volume of 166,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,384. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average is $122.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $138.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

