TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New $138.03 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 481,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,031,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter.

IWO traded down $12.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,802. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.58 and its 200-day moving average is $265.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

