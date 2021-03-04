TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New $21.26 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.43. 684,564 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

