TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 820,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,536 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 206,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 76,265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.20. 2,652,382 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

