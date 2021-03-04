TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $6,618,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.15. 10,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.80 and its 200 day moving average is $216.66. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.