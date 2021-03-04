TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.56. 877,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average is $119.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

