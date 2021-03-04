TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,068,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $82,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of IVOG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,587. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.64. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $199.43.

