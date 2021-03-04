TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 608,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,972,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

IWS stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.88. 137,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,637. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $107.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

