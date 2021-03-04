TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 546,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,709,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $125.13. 279,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,715. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

