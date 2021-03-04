TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,964,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,978. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average of $110.05. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

