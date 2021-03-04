TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,612,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,158,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned 0.95% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 906,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 160,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

