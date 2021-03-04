TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.56. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $77.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

