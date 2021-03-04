TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,674,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,161,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.6% of TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned 0.82% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.65. The stock had a trading volume of 121,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,131. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $224.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

