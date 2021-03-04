TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the January 28th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) by 170.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of TD worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get TD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. TD has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.