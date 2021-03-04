TD Securities Boosts NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$2.50

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.59.

Get NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) alerts:

Shares of NVA opened at C$2.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$510.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.99.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.