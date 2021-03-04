TD Securities Increases Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to $18.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATUSF. Raymond James increased their target price on Altius Minerals from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 149,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,421. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $13.35.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

