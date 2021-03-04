TD Securities Increases Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$8.50

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cominar REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:CUF.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 434,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,625. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. Cominar REIT has a one year low of C$6.77 and a one year high of C$14.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 63,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$499,554.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,436,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,013,880.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

