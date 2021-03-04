TD Securities Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$40.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.17.

Shares of TSE:LB traded down C$0.35 on Thursday, hitting C$39.80. The company had a trading volume of 414,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,432. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$40.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.15.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 EPS for the current year.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

