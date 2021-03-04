TD Securities Raises Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $37.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCCAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$21.51 during trading hours on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.