TD Securities Raises TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$12.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.63.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TA traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.37. 777,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,566. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$5.32 and a 12-month high of C$12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at C$21,509.46. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total transaction of C$583,884.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$761,987.34. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.