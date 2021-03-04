TE-FOOD (TONE) Achieves Market Cap of $13.16 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One TE-FOOD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and approximately $88,439.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00058498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.96 or 0.00789507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00032817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00062322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

TE-FOOD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

