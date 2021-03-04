TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Reaches Market Cap of $164,153.33

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $164,153.33 and approximately $2,357.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars.

