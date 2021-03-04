Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,403 shares of company stock valued at $61,246,486 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $203.19 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

