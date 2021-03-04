Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $296.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

TDOC stock traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.50. The stock had a trading volume of 127,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.09 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,403 shares of company stock valued at $61,246,486. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

