Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $296.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

TDOC stock traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.50. 127,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,345. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $371,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,403 shares of company stock valued at $61,246,486 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

