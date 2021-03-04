Telcoin Price Reaches $0.0034 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Telcoin has a market cap of $175.61 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.00 or 0.00791688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00027336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00032771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00045441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a token. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

