Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.60.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $404.67. 1,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.87. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $414.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.