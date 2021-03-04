Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $460.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $440.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.60.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $404.67. 1,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,700. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.45 and its 200-day moving average is $376.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

