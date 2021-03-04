Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.70 by Warburg Research

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.70 ($3.18) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

O2D has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.84 ($3.34).

Shares of O2D traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €2.19 ($2.58). The company had a trading volume of 10,676,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.91.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

