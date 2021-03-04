Tellor (TRB) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.53 or 0.00080812 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $67.33 million and approximately $31.87 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

