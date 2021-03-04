TEMCO Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. TEMCO has a total market cap of $11.90 million and $41.11 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TEMCO has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.66 or 0.00465772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00069719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00077664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00083867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00451897 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,264,661,929 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.