Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Trading Down 5.2%

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.02 and last traded at $34.17. 3,602,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 2,177,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 731.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,457 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 361,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,157,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 240,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

