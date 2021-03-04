Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Down 6.3%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 26,280,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,236,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TME. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

