TenX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.69 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, TenX has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $22.44 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00056996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.29 or 0.00766078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00026651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00032152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00044429 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,565,697 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.