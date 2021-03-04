TERA (TERA) Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One TERA coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. TERA has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $117,602.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TERA has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

