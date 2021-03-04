Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

TDC stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $41.66. 24,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,923. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,651. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of Teradata by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after acquiring an additional 806,709 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Teradata by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after buying an additional 247,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

