Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 465.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,584 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Ternium worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ternium by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ternium by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

TX opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $37.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.