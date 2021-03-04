Terra Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $7.46 or 0.00015447 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $423.30 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 953,797,071 coins and its circulating supply is 408,772,491 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

