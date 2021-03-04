TerraCredit Tops 24 Hour Volume of $126,892.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $317,966.80 and approximately $126,892.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 202.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

