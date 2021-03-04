TerraUSD (UST) Market Cap Tops $750.84 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $750.84 million and approximately $44.60 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006609 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006129 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 750,914,188 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.