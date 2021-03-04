Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,323 shares of company stock valued at $87,589,295 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $16.49 on Thursday, hitting $636.71. 1,097,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,943,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $806.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.50. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $611.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,288.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

