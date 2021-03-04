TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Down 34.7% in February

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the January 28th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $106,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,011,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,330.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,526 shares of company stock worth $217,700. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TESS stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

