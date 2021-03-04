TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) versus Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Financial Analysis

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $1.04 billion 0.31 -$147.41 million ($0.05) -51.80 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $9.81 million N/A $7.63 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TETRA Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies -17.78% -11.74% -1.24% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 85.45% 26.42% 26.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TETRA Technologies and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.06, indicating a potential downside of 20.37%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Volatility and Risk

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. Its Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company's Compression segment engages in the fabrication and sale of standard, custom-designed, and engineered compressor packages; and sale of compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provision of services to support the needs of customers who own compression equipment. This segment provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2019, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 4,175 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.