Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Hits New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $82.10 and last traded at $81.76, with a volume of 12703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.40.

Specifically, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 77.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

