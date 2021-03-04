Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,549,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211,941 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Texas Instruments worth $1,074,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,987 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.63. The stock had a trading volume of 349,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,620. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

