Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,194.96

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,194.96 and last traded at $1,194.96, with a volume of 267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,157.20.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $972.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.30.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 244 shares of company stock worth $197,201 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

